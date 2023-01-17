Liberia: Unity Party, Ruling Coalition Spar Over Amb. Boakai's Health

Monrovia — Both the opposition Unity Party (UP) and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) over the weekend sparred over the health of former Vice President Joseph Boakai who spent a week at the ELWA Hospital battling ill health.

Information surrounding the Unity Party standard bearer's admission at the hospital was scanty until his release on Sunday - one week after his admission.

His admission at the hospital was kept private until last Tuesday when the news began to circulate in the public. FrontPageAfrica had earlier gathered that the 78-year-old had suffered stroke, but the Secretary General of the Unity Party, in a press statement stated that last Tuesday that their standard bearer checked himself in at the hospital after he began to experience "minor fever". The Secretary General, Amos Tweh, also informed FPA that Amb. Boakai was going to be released the following day (last Wednesday).

The delay in discharging him from the hospital after Tweh's pronouncement sparked concern among the public with many believing that his condition may have been worse but being politicized.

Amb. Boakai's age and health have always been central in discussing his quest for the Liberian presidency. Many of his critics say he lacks the physical fortitude to perform the duties of a President. But Mr. Boakai has always insisted that he is in good health and mentally fit to lead the country.

Over the weekend, the government issued a statement informing the public of its expressed concern to the family of the former Vice President and had offered to assist in any manner deemed necessary for his speedy recovery.

Enraged by the government's statement, the Unity Party in response termed the government's assertion that they had made contact with the family as a "diabolical lie".

The Unity Party: The Unity Party considers the government's release as yet another callous attempt to save face and create the false impression that Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai's health condition is anything very serious and, that he is unable to pay his medical bills.

"The Unit Party hereby informs the Public that the failed and visibly out-of-favor government of George Weah has made no official contact with any member of the JNB family, neither has any family member requested the government for assistance.

Unity Party assures the public that the man poised to rescue Liberia at the hand of the failed CDC government is in a positive state of health and mentally alert to hit the ground running when elected as President of the Republic of Liberia in 2024.

"The Unity Party warns the government and its surrogates to desist from the desperate and heartless effort to use the health condition of a statesman to redeem their lost image."

The UP's harsh response may have been a result of what many supporters of Boakai termed as denigrating when President Weah during an interview in December 2019 began to list all the good he had done for Amb. Boakai including paying his medical bill when he, Boakai, could not afford to pay and insinuated that the former Vice President was ungrateful.

Mr. Weah in response to a question in a live interview on Friday, December 20, 2019 said he was shocked to hear that the former Vice President had accused him of being a wicked person when he paid his (Boakai) medical bills and help him to undergo heart surgery. Mr. Weah went on further to ask the interviewer to choose between him and Boakai to state who is wicked than the other.

"Boakai can never say that George Weah is a wicked man to him. Boakai spent 12 years of his life as Vice President. He got sick and almost died. He didn't have any support, the only person that came to his aid was George Weah. How can a George Weah be wicked to a Boakai?" Mr. Weah quizzed rhetorically.

Amb. Boakai, however, in response questioned Pres. Weah's upbringing. He said, (... You see the Bible says, train up a child in a way that he should go and that when he grows, he cannot depart. That's the way he was brought up and those are the things he was trained to do. But thank God we have children who are brought up in a different way."

Dwindling Confidence in Boakai's Health

Last Saturday, the Unity Party released a video interview of Amb. Boakai from his hospital ward in a political stunt to prove to the public and critics that he was not in a dire condition.

In the one-minute interview, Amb. Boakai predicted the Lofa Vs. Nimba County Meet Final as 2-0 in favor of Lofa and said the public should not be surprised to see him at the stadium.

The video generated hundreds of comments on social media with the majority calling for his retirement from politics.

Ciatta T Townsend:

This was I'll-advised. Terrible move by the UP. Please let him rest! I pray you will get well soon Hon JNB. God is in control.

Joel Williamson Jr.

You deserve better your excellency, being a president might drain you

Bernice Bernice

One can tell by his speech that he isn't all. I wish him a speedy recovery

Naway Moses

Ayyy God, I wish pa Boakia a speedy recovery. Wow, politics, why Unity's party allowed this old man to be interviewed at this time? I can clearly see that Mr. Boakia isn't feeling well. Get well soon Sir.

Nathaniel Popo Nyemah

These people need to leave this old man in peace to recover fully!

Anthony Mason

This man is not fit to be president; he's obviously not in a good state. He's not strong, agile nor has the strength to run this troublesome place called Liberia.

Vendell Wright

Your leave this old man alone... Let him be resting in his old age..Ur lay d man with this president thin business.. Speedy recovery pa Joe.