Ghana: OLY Sink Kotoku Royals

16 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Accra Great Olympics halted their winless run yesterday with a hard fought 2-0 win over Kotoku Royals in their match day 13 betPawa Ghana Premier League match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Despite playing some entertaining football under coach Yaw Preko, goal scoring have proved the bane of the Wonder boys who conceded a late equalizer against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi last week.

But Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye exorcised that omen with a 28th minute opener after dominating the game for greater spells.

It was a well-worked team goal that saw the young attacker poke home from close range.

In their precarious position on the table, the host fought back but met a well-oiled Oly machine at the back that thwarted their efforts.

Both sides raised the tempo and made several attempts to score but it was the visitors that were able to double the lead as striker Ayi Ayikwei netted to secure Oly's lead in the 79th minute.

Kotoku Royals responded again and pushed more men forward in the last 10 minutes and additional six minutes allowed by the match officials but failed to find the back of the net as Oly smiled to the capital with a deserved

