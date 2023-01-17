Ghana: GES Rescinds Decision On Punishment of 8 Chiana SHS Students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its decision on the punishment meted out to the eight students of the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) following an intervention by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It has therefore, directed the affected students to report to the Headmistress of the school for internal disciplinary action to be taken against them by the school

Eight students of the school were dismissed for using some unprintable words against the President in a viral video in 2022 following the hardships in the country.

In a statement released on January 13, 2023, the GES said the matter has been referred to the school's Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal.

"Management has referred the matter to the school's Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal. In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the School for further directions. Management acknowledges the interest of stakeholders in ensuring that these students are reformed in the best possible way," the statement said.

Despite the U-turn by GES, it however defended its earlier action saying "The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation from the school's Disciplinary Committee.

This followed an investigation after a video went viral last year of the students using derogatory statement on the president.

Subsequently, the management of the Ghana Education Service GES in a statement, apologised to President Akufo-Addo and the public on behalf of the students over the video.

"Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school," says portions of the statement issued in November last year.

Also, the public have condemned the conduct of the students, some have explained that it is as a result of a breakdown of discipline in senior high schools due to policies that undermine the ability of school authorities to ensure that discipline prevails in schools.