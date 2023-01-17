Ghana: Hearts Drop Points Against Samartex

A very resolute Samartex side held Accra Hearts of Oak t goalless draw in their Week 13 betPawa Ghana Premier League fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Third-placed Hearts was hoping to clinch the home win to keep the pressure on league leaders Aduana Stars but could not find the back of the net in a frustrating game.

The home side started the game on a bright note in an attempt to take an early lead with the likes of Kwadjo Obeng Jnr and Isaac Mensah threatening the goal area of their opponents.

Isaac Mensah nearly put the Phobians in the lead in the 26th minute but failed to find the back of the net.

A determined Hearts side pushed further to get a goal before recess with Eric Esso making good runs and passes into the area of the opponents but were dealt with by a very solid Samartex defence.

Samartex then took the game to their host in the second half as they tried to cause an upset.

Raymond Kofie and Francis Gyetuah were a thorn in the flesh of the Hearts defence as they combined to threaten the goal area on a few occasions but the likes of Salifu Ibrahim and Rashid Okine were equal to the task.

The midfield tussle went on for most part of the second half till the dying minutes when a Hearts appeal for a penalty was waved off by the referee.