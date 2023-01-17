West Africa: ECOWAS Human Rights Day Celebrations to Be Held in Honor of Ellen

16 January 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monday, January 16, 2023, marks 17 years since Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in as Africa's first female President.

In recognition of this momentous achievement, in 2016, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) designated January 16 as Human Rights Day, to be observed in the region annually in honor of former President Sirleaf.

To commemorate the 6th anniversary of ECOWAS Human Rights Day, the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) is convening distinguished speakers and accomplished artists for a celebratory event.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 4:00pm GMT

Location: The EJS Center, Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, Liberia

Speakers will include Mrs. Sirleaf; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara; EJS Center Interim Executive Director, Oley Dibba-Wadda; writer Beulah Nimene; former Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, Amb. Tunde Ajisomo; and Senator from River Gee County, Sen. Conmany Wesseh.

The event will also feature a performance from iconic musical artist Yatta Zoe. She will perform two songs including her hit song Belle Yallah about the notorious prison which housed political prisoners and was permanently closed by President Sirleaf.

A representative of the EJS Center said:

"We are delighted to host this celebration, which coincides with the third anniversary of the EJS Center's launch and the fifth anniversary of the peaceful transition of power following President Sirleaf's tenure. As we refresh and renew our vision for the EJS Center, this serves as a critical moment to reflect on Madam Sirleaf's legacy of strengthening human rights in Liberia and around the world."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.