West Africa: ECOWAS Human Rights Day Celebrations to Be Held in Honor of Ellen

Monday, January 16, 2023, marks 17 years since Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in as Africa's first female President.

In recognition of this momentous achievement, in 2016, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) designated January 16 as Human Rights Day, to be observed in the region annually in honor of former President Sirleaf.

To commemorate the 6th anniversary of ECOWAS Human Rights Day, the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) is convening distinguished speakers and accomplished artists for a celebratory event.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 4:00pm GMT

Location: The EJS Center, Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, Liberia

Speakers will include Mrs. Sirleaf; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara; EJS Center Interim Executive Director, Oley Dibba-Wadda; writer Beulah Nimene; former Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, Amb. Tunde Ajisomo; and Senator from River Gee County, Sen. Conmany Wesseh.

The event will also feature a performance from iconic musical artist Yatta Zoe. She will perform two songs including her hit song Belle Yallah about the notorious prison which housed political prisoners and was permanently closed by President Sirleaf.

A representative of the EJS Center said:

"We are delighted to host this celebration, which coincides with the third anniversary of the EJS Center's launch and the fifth anniversary of the peaceful transition of power following President Sirleaf's tenure. As we refresh and renew our vision for the EJS Center, this serves as a critical moment to reflect on Madam Sirleaf's legacy of strengthening human rights in Liberia and around the world."