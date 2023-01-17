Liberia: 'Vote Me, Vote Weah'

-McGill tells supporters in Margibi

Former State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel Farlo McGill has called on supporters in Margibi County District #1 to vote for presidential George Weah as they support his 2023 senatorial bid.

Responding to a petition and endorsement by residents of Schieffelin Township, District #1, McGill said for him to be an effective senator, his supporters must have an effective and good president like Mr. Weah.

Thousands of residents attended the colorful endorsement program to bolster Mr. McGill's senatorial bid.

Overwhelmed by the enthusiastic crowd, McGill challenged his supporters to make sure that Margibi County becomes a "no go zone" for the opposition.

He urged Margibian to be the comfort zone for him and President Weah.

"Margibi has got to be a county of no-go zones. Margibi belongs to only two people. So, I want to appeal to you, on October 10, when they are counting the ballots, I want to hear only two names, George Weah and Nathaniel McGill," McGill pleaded.

Mr. McGill told residents of the importance of getting registered when the National Elections Commission begins the biometric voter registration exercise on 20 March this year to be valid voters.

"You know, 2023 is very important, but the important thing has to do with March 20. All [the] voter cards you have right now are invalid. On March 20, the National Elections Commission is going to begin new voter registration," McGill explained.

"If you want to change Margibi, if you want to help this country, you have got to go and register. We must deliver Margibi," he added.

He warned that their efforts today will go in vain if they do not go out to register and vote.

In a confident mood, McGill dismissed any serious threat to his aspiration from those also seeking to contest for the senatorial seat in Margibi.

He said the role he has served as a former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff to the President is by far above what his opponents have achieved.

"Let me tell you something, all the people who are running never sat in the presidential seat before, but I have sat near the president's chair," said Mr. McGill.

"I know what it means to be a president. So, when I am telling you something, listen to me. All the people who are running, I know all of them. They are my friends. Don't mind them," he stated.

He extolled the leadership quality of President Weah whom he said his preoccupation is for the good of the country and its people.

The former chair of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) said through the President, he has been involved in a lot of interventions in the county.

He urged the people not to give credence to some politicians whom he referred to as "naysayers."

"We have given the people more than 10,000 scholarships; we did it in collaboration with the President. I want to appeal to you, the Margibi citizens, not to listen to the naysayers," said Mr. McGill.

"Margibi is becoming one of the greatest counties in the republic because you are going to produce one of the biggest and [most] powerful senators in the Republic of Liberia," he said

Earlier, Mr. McGill received a well-written petition from the citizens who stated unequivocally the reasons for their resolve and readiness to go all out to make sure that he gets to the senate during the ensuing election.