Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN - Reducing Carbon Emissions With Environmentally Friendly Solar Smart Power Solutions

16 January 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

(January 12, 2023 - Monrovia, Liberia)Lonestar Cell MTN (Mobile Telecommunications Network), to reduce its impact on the environment from burning fossil fuels, is installing Smart Solar-hybrid generators at key sites around the country to meet its Project Zero target.

Lonestar Cell MTN launched Project Zero to leverage the latest clean energy technologies for business sustainability and carbon emissions reduction to mitigate climate change in Liberia, a country heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Climate change in the country has meant unpredictable weather patterns that adversely impact human health, productivity, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and tourism.

To help reduce its carbon footprint, Lonestar Cell MTN plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 90% with the smart power solution. The company has installed over 50 Smart Solar-hybrid generators at tower sites in Monrovia and outside of Montserrado County.

"The installation of these generators means we are transitioning from burning fuel to clean energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring network stability," said Lonestar Cell MTN Network Technology Senior Manager, Sifundiswa Mdlongwa.

The smart power system uses solar energy as the primary source of electricity during the day and lithium batteries at night with a significantly reduced reliance on fuel use and cost.

Mr. Mdlongwa added that this clean energy system provides a triple redundant power supply source from the grid to the towers which improves customer experience with our products and services.

"We must keep addressing the needs of society, which includes playing our part in mitigating the negative effects of climate change," said Lonestar Cell MTN Chief Information Technology Officer, Damein Mariappen.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.