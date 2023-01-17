Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN - Reducing Carbon Emissions With Environmentally Friendly Solar Smart Power Solutions

(January 12, 2023 - Monrovia, Liberia)Lonestar Cell MTN (Mobile Telecommunications Network), to reduce its impact on the environment from burning fossil fuels, is installing Smart Solar-hybrid generators at key sites around the country to meet its Project Zero target.

Lonestar Cell MTN launched Project Zero to leverage the latest clean energy technologies for business sustainability and carbon emissions reduction to mitigate climate change in Liberia, a country heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Climate change in the country has meant unpredictable weather patterns that adversely impact human health, productivity, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and tourism.

To help reduce its carbon footprint, Lonestar Cell MTN plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 90% with the smart power solution. The company has installed over 50 Smart Solar-hybrid generators at tower sites in Monrovia and outside of Montserrado County.

"The installation of these generators means we are transitioning from burning fuel to clean energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring network stability," said Lonestar Cell MTN Network Technology Senior Manager, Sifundiswa Mdlongwa.

The smart power system uses solar energy as the primary source of electricity during the day and lithium batteries at night with a significantly reduced reliance on fuel use and cost.

Mr. Mdlongwa added that this clean energy system provides a triple redundant power supply source from the grid to the towers which improves customer experience with our products and services.

"We must keep addressing the needs of society, which includes playing our part in mitigating the negative effects of climate change," said Lonestar Cell MTN Chief Information Technology Officer, Damein Mariappen.