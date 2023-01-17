Ghana: GES Sacks 8 Students of Chiana SHS... for Insulting Pres Akufo-Addo

Eight female students of the Chiana Senior High School of Kasena-Nankani West District in the Upper East Region, have been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES), for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This follows investigation after a video went viral last year of the students making derogatory comments about the President.

According to a statement from the GES, issued and sighted by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the second -year students (names withheld) used vulgar and unprinted words on the President.

The GES, in a dismissal letter to the parents of the students, described their conducts as very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of the conduct generally required of any student in Ghana's educational system

Another video which has gone viral has shown the students holding their dismissal letters apologising to the President and the GES and pleading for clemency.

It would be recalled that a video that went viral, revealed some students insulting and defaming President Akufo-Addo.

The students were said to be offering Science, Home Economics, and Visual Arts in the school

Meanwhile, it was reported that management of the GES had apologised to President Akufo-Addo and the public on behalf of the students.

"Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school," according to the GES statement, issued in November, last year.

Moreover, the public have also condemned the conduct of the students and some people have said the conduct of the eight students was as a result of a breakdown of discipline in Senior High Schools due to policies that undermine the ability of school authorities to ensure that discipline prevailed in schools.