Ghana: Kotoko Face Gold Stars Today

Bibiani Gold Stars coach, Michael Osei, will lead a revenge mission today against his former side, Asante Kotoko, at the Dun's Park after suffering defeats in their two meetings last season.

Osei will be desperate to showtheir home fans the massive growth and transformation they have undergone since losing 1-0 on home turf and an excruciating 5-0 loss at the Baba Yara Stadium to the 'Porcupine Warriors' last season

Glimpses of that form was on full display against Great Olympics in Accra as the 'Golden boys' took a 2-0 lead but capitulated as Olympics to find a way back to end the match 2-2.

But the Golden boys' confidence will be boosted by having the league's longest unbeaten streak as they are yet to taste defeat in eight straight games and also remain undefeated in five games on home turf - winning three and drawing two.

In contrast, the visitors lack of consistent results - conceding a late goal against Tamale City in Tamale in midweek to draw 1-1 left Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo frustrated and wary that his wards were yet to get the warrior mentality with the league title chase taking shape.

Zerbo remains cognisant of the fact that more pointsdrop would surely intensify calls for his removal.

Eager to maintain their status as champions, Zerbo will rely on fit again Sheriff Mohammed, experienced Justice Blay, Richmond Boadu, the creativity of Richmond Lamptey and Captain Richard Boadu to get their title hunt on track and to calm growing concerns surrounding his job.

In Gold Stars stead is marksman, Ibrahim Laar who has scored four goals so far with his huge frame and expected to be a constant threat and presence in the goal area of the visitors.

In Accra, Accra Lions will engage Berekum Chelsea in another match day 13 clash.