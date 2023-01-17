Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Suspends Mash West Youth League Chairperson

ZANU PF Mashonaland West youth league chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda has been issued with a prohibition order following several allegations of misconduct.

Cde Tapiwa Masenda will be going through a disciplinary hearing within 14 days after the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) yesterday invoked powers invested and provided for by the ruling party's constitution under Article 21.

He has been prohibited from officiating, calling and addressing any meetings and entering party offices until finalisation of the matter.

Provincial secretary for Publicity and Information, Cde Nigel Murambiwa confirmed the prohibition order before calling "for peace and tranquillity to prevail throughout the province to ensure an unbiased and a justified process during and after the hearing period which should be within 14 days."

He has been allowed, according to the party's constitution, the right to be assisted or represented by a party member of his choice according to Section 75 of Article 10 in a matter that will be heard before the Provincial Disciplinary Committe of 27 January this year at the Zanu PF office in Chinhoyi.

In a prohibition order letter written to Cde Masenda by the party's provincial administrator, Cde Misheck Nyarubero seen by The Herald, the accused is said to have brought shame to the name of the party by engaging in violence.

He is alleged to have used the name of the party and his position to commit the offences.

Cde Masenda on May, 2 last year is alleged to have physically attacked a Chinese investor operating a mine in Mhangura.

The accused in the company of three others, are said to have requested for keys to the fuel tank where they filled a BMW X5 with diesel.

They also filled two containers with 60 litres of diesel.

Zhao Dang Han (59) and his interpreter, Strive Gandira (25) reported the case at Mhangura police station.

Cde Masenda has been suspended together with the provincial youth secretary for administration, Cde Rudo Munyonga.