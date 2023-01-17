Nigeria: Stop Brain Drain Now, Medical Directors Tell Federal Govt

National Guild Of Medical Directors (NGMD), has identified poor working conditions, weak infrastructure, poor reward and remuneration of health workers as reasons why Nigeria is losing hundreds of healthcare personnel to brain drain.

They noted that the solutions to mitigate or reverse brain drain among healthcare workers in Nigeria must be practical and adopt a systemic approach.

The guild disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its annual general meeting, with the theme: "Human Resource Management for Healthcare: Challenges, Strategies and Opportunities" signed by its president Raymond Kuti.

The communique made available to newsmen yesterday also highlighted limited career opportunities for advancement compounded by political interference and the lack of performance-based promotion, which leads to low morale and poor attitude amongst the health workforce, pervasive challenging political climate, insecurity, and lack of adherence to the Commonwealth Code of Practice for International Recruitment of Health Workers which makes it easy for other countries to recruit medical professionals with impunity.

Kuti said innovative approaches to increase the pool of health workers available should be explored which includes the elimination of roadblocks (such as licensing of doctors) that discourage mid-level doctors from coming back to Nigeria for short stints or short periods.

The NGMD also urged the government at all levels to create a safe and enabling environment and provide generous incentives that will make it attractive for doctors and other health workers who have left the country to desire to come back home.

Kuti said the NGMD "will engage with the government and all stakeholders in the implementation of the WHO policy that frowns at advanced countries poaching healthcare workers from developing nations.

"Promote multilateral negotiations between Nigeria and the key countries doctors and other health workers emigrate so as to secure controlled emigration on more profitable terms for the country. For example (The Philippines model).

"Resuscitation of an abandoned exchange program that allowed residents and other cadres of health workers to go overseas for a specified period for specialized training and then come back to give back."