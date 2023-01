Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2pac, yesterday had a ghastly car accident at 3rd mainland bridge, Lagos.

He made this known on his verified Instagram handle. According to the vibrant actor, God saved him from the hands of death.

He wrote: "Thankful for life 🙏🙏🙏Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still ❤️"