Ghana: Vipers Poised for Premier League Return

Cape Coast — After years of campaigning in the 'wilderness' of Ghana football, Cape Coast Venomous Vipers FC is poised to make a return to the elite stage of the game.

The team's rejuvenation, according to officials of the club, was based on new structures put in place by the club's new Management last year.

Speaking to the Times Sports, the Chairman of the Board of Venomous Vipers, Mr Kweku Ackah-Yensu explained that, the structures that have been put in place would make the club's transformation a huge possibility.

According to him, management was hopeful with the team's qualification to soon play in the country's top league, the Premier League.

"We have developed a robust mechanism to ensure that the team emerged victorious in every football match that we play. That is a big task but very surmountable."

According to Mr Ackah-Yensu, the immediate task of the management of the Cape Coast-based club was to qualify the team from second division to feature in the Division One League (DOL).

"We are currently not doing badly in the second division. Our aim is to emerge winners this season and progress to DOL. Even though the task seem difficult, officials of the club are upbeat of a successful campaign."

He said a year as owner of the team has seen a lot of dedication towards the club's transformation agenda, adding that, "This has resulted in a strategy to revive the structures of the club and the establishment of a technical team."

He explained that, the club was currently being managed by Joseph Albert Nunoo as Chief Executive Officer and William Aggrey-Fynn as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer under whose leadership the club has progressed in the FA Cup.

Vipers so far defeated Elmina Sharks 4-3 on penalties and Swedru All Blacks 2-1 to qualify for the next stage of the FA Cup and are set to face Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in the next stage of the competition.

He said, the motivation so far has been impressive and the players and technical team are committed towards turning the fortunes of the team around.

The team is being coached now by Robert Asibu and Joseph Carr, a retired national goal keeper.