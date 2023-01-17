Ghana: Carpentry Shops, Pepper Mill Gutted By Fire At Sofoline Kumasi

16 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — At least three carpentry shops and a pepper mill were razed down following a fire outbreak at Sofoline Kumasi, late Friday.

The incident which took place at about 8:00 pm, also saw three rooms being burnt partially.

Preliminary investigation, according to the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Region Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer III (DO3) Peter Addai, indicated that the fire started from a gari and beans seller's corner.

But for the timely intervention of the fire personnel, many adjoining houses could have been affected.

This comes barely a day after similar raging fire swept through a compound house at Fante New Town on Thursday evening, destroying property running in thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Nine of the 12 rooms were completely destroyed displacing about 20 tenants.

Personnel of the GNFS had a hectic time containing the fire which started at about 4:00pm.

About five fire tenders were deployed to the scene as residents assisted the firefighters to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire, according to DO3 Addai, was not yet known and no one sustained an injury in the incident.

Three days prior to the above incidents was another fire outbreak at Anomangye in the Suame Municipality where a four-bedroom house was gutted by fire.

Nothing was taken out of the house as the fire was so powerful.

In all the incidents, no person perished.

DO3 Addai speaking to the Ghanaian Times appealed to the public to make timely calls.

He also advised the public to be careful in view of the dry season.

