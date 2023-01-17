Ghana: Bush Fire Causes Major Power Outage

16 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana GRID Company (GRIDCo) has said a raging bush fire under its high voltage near Tarkwa caused some power line trips leading to power outage in most parts of the country.

Many parts of Ghana served by the Electricity Company of Ghana whose power is supplied by GRIDCo encountered the outage at about 11:57 am on Saturday.

A timely intervention of a fire team from the Tarkwa Goldfields brought the fire under control as authorities say measures were being put in place to restore power to affected areas.

A GRIDCo statement issued shortly after the incident said the power outage occurred as a result of a trip in its 330kv Aboadze-Anwomaso line resulted in a system disturbance causing all thermal plants, Bui generators and customer loads to trip.

"The company assured that restoration of the grid has commenced and efforts are ongoing to bring back power to all affected areas and customers." It concluded.

