Ghana: 74th Annual New Year School, Conference Opens in Accra Today

16 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 74th Annual New Year School and Conference will open today at the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra with the Vice President being the special guest to formally open the event.

The four-day conference will start from Monday, January 16-19, 2023, on the theme "Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

The theme will capture the options facing Ghana and other African countries during the economic challenges and provide space for stakeholders to look at the huge potential Africa can offer within the region.

Sources closed to the Ghanaian Times said the conference would be under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministries of Finance, Education, Communications and Digitisation, Trade and Industry, and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The Secretary-General, AfCFTA, Mr Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening.

The Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, University of Ghana, Professor Olivia A.T. Kwapong, speaking at the launch of the conference earlier, said the school had served as a national forum for discussions on national issues by the citizenry.

She said resolutions from the conference over the years were presented in a communiqué for policy direction and implementation, adding that "we now have a policy that is directing development in the entire country".

The 74th conference, she stated, would feature presentations on financial, educational, governance, security, and digital technology preparedness for AfCFTA.

Since its inception in 1948, the conference has been the flagship programme of the University and attracts people from all walks of life to deliberate on topical issues of national and international interest.

The recommendations inform policy decisions and directions in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.