Gambia: The Nation Is Awakening

The Gambia has gone through a period of trying times before the change of 2016. Now the country has an opportunity for her true sons and daughters to engage in a healthy nationwide debate on issues of national importance.

This would require objectivity and insightfulness. The country does not need squabbles or blame games. What it needs to look at are the challenges that confront us as a people. A constitution needs to be promulgated, unemployment and high prices need to be tackled, education and health need to be put on sounder footing. In short, the wellbeing of our people needs to be improved.

Those who have policies to address such concerns should put them in the public space. We hope that 2023 will provide opportunities for the nation to be awakened and the people to take charge of their destiny.