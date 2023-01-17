Gambia: The Nation Is Awakening

16 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia has gone through a period of trying times before the change of 2016. Now the country has an opportunity for her true sons and daughters to engage in a healthy nationwide debate on issues of national importance.

This would require objectivity and insightfulness. The country does not need squabbles or blame games. What it needs to look at are the challenges that confront us as a people. A constitution needs to be promulgated, unemployment and high prices need to be tackled, education and health need to be put on sounder footing. In short, the wellbeing of our people needs to be improved.

Those who have policies to address such concerns should put them in the public space. We hope that 2023 will provide opportunities for the nation to be awakened and the people to take charge of their destiny.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.