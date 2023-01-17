Gambia: What Are the Charges Preferred Against Those Accused of Plotting a Coup?

On the 17th January 2023, those arrested so far in connection to the alleged coup are expected to take their plea. If charges are not withdrawn by the state what may be useful is an address of the court by the Attorney General prior to the commencement of trial. Section 72 of the Constitution states that the Attorney General shall be the principal legal adviser to the Government and shall have the right of audience in all courts in The Gambia.

The information so far disseminated does indicate that civilians and security service providers are arrested and detained as suspects. There is a debate in the public space on the issue of trial before a court-martial and one before the established court system. The Attorney General could well explain the legal provisions enabling such trial to take place in the way it is.

According to the information we have those who are soldiers are likely to take their plea on the charges of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony and those who are not soldiers are likely to take their plea on concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Foroyaa will follow the case to know the particulars of the charge which is expected to be evident on 17th January, 2023.