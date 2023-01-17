Madagascar/Ghana: Black Galaxies Face Madagascar Tomorrow

After missing out on the last three editions (2016, 2018 and 2020), Ghana returns to the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament for the fourth time after making their debut in 2009 and subsequent appearances in 2011 and 2014.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana qualified at the expense of fellow West African giants, Nigeria in a tough play-off, having already dispatched Benin in both legs.

Ghana defeated Benin 4-0 on aggregate before seeing off Nigeria via shootouts after a 2-2 aggregate from both affairs.

Tomorrow, Ghana will open her Group C campaign with a clash against debutants Madagascar at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium.

The Galaxies will then play their final group game against two-time bronze candidates Sudan after Morocco pulled out a day before kick-off due to flight disagreements with the host nation, Algeria.

Led by Coach Annor Walker, the team have had the best of preparations and are in very good condition to stake a claim for the title.

The final leg of the preparation saw the team spend a week in Egypt and jetted to Algeria where the continued to their base in Constantine for the next 21-days.

Prior to the pre-tournament camping, the Galaxies gave a good account of themselves with victories over Egypt top flight team Al Ahly as well as the Egyptian U-20 team before securing a goalless draw with Algeria and Mozambique which ended abruptly following a penalty decision.

Despite missing out the ultimate on two occasions to DR Congo in 2009 and Libya in 2014, Ghana, after six years have returned to the continental stage with the best from the local scene.

The team boast of young, talented and hungry players ready to end Ghana's title drought since the inaugural tournament in 2009.

Head Coach Annor Walker said he was happy with the performance of his charges and was optimistic of winning the title.

"I'm very happy with the results in all our games especially against Algeria. We will continue to prepare with the aim of winning the title and I believe we can win it", he said.

Walker is hoping to become the first coach to lift the trophy for Ghana after unsuccessful attempts in the previous editions.

Milovan Rajevac and Maxwell Konadu took the team to the finals in 2009 and 2014 while Herbert Addo's 2011 side also failed to go past the group stage.

But Walker, who is leading the team now, says the team was in Algiers to win the CHAN tournament for the first time.

"We didn't come here to joke or add to the numbers. We didn't come here to look around. We are here for a purpose and that purpose is to win the cup," he added.

He would count on the experience of Jonah Attuquaye, skipper Gladson Awako, Yusif Razak, Solomon Adomako and Konadu Yiadom to achieve this target.

The 7th edition of the CHAN tournament kicks off today with Algeria and 2014 winners Libya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.