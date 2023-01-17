Gambia: Samger FC Wins, Real And Banjul Utd Held in GFF 1st Division League

Samger FC have won their second league game, while Real de Banjul were held. Banjul United also suffered a defeat during their league games played on Saturday.

Samger FC defeated PSV Wellingara 1-0 during their match-day two fixture of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yumdum.

Fernando Pierrera scored the only goal of the match for the Academy boys in the 60th minute.

The result gave Samger FC their first maximum points after drawing their opening game. Newly promoted side, PSV Wellingara are still fighting to collect their first point in the league after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Real de Banjul FC were held to a goalless draw at home by newly promoted side, Greater Tomorrow during a game played at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy in Basori.

The home side, Real de Banjul looked threatening during the game but the visitors, Greater Tomorrow held on to ensure they collected their second point in the league.

The Whites, Real de Banjul, have now collected four points in two games, while the Brikama-based team, Greater Tomorrow now collected their second point after drawing their opening two games.

Waa Banjul FC defeated arch rivals Banjul United 1-0 during a Banjul-derby game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Momodou Salieu Jallow carried the day for Waa Banjul after scoring from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after Banjul United's defender Modou Njie handled the ball.

Waa Banjul have now collected their first maximum points in the league after losing their opening game. Banjul United continue to find their winning formula following their second successive defeat in the new league season.