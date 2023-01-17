Gambia: Jarra West Eye Premier Triumph in 2nd Division

Jarra West will be eyeing for their first victory in the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they clash with Gunjur United in their week-three match today, Monday 15th January 2023 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Jarra West boys are yet to register a win in their two opening league matches.

Jarra West will fray to beat Gunjur United to clasp their first win in the country's Second Division League.

Gunjur United won one match and lose one in the Second Tier.

The Coastal Town boys will vie to stun Jarra West to pile pressure on teams above them on the Second Division League table.

Meanwhile, Jarra West defeated Gunjur United 2-1 in the second round of the 2021-2022 Second Division League campaign.