Gambia: Jarra West Eye Premier Triumph in 2nd Division

16 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jarra West will be eyeing for their first victory in the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they clash with Gunjur United in their week-three match today, Monday 15th January 2023 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Jarra West boys are yet to register a win in their two opening league matches.

Jarra West will fray to beat Gunjur United to clasp their first win in the country's Second Division League.

Gunjur United won one match and lose one in the Second Tier.

The Coastal Town boys will vie to stun Jarra West to pile pressure on teams above them on the Second Division League table.

Meanwhile, Jarra West defeated Gunjur United 2-1 in the second round of the 2021-2022 Second Division League campaign.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.