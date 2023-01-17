Gambia: Star GSM, WEPI Present ECG Machine to Brikama Health Center

In an effort to contribute to the health service delivery of the country, Star GSM through Women Empowerment Project International (WEPI) has recently donated an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to Brikama Health Center.

Lamin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM said Women Empowerment Project has been contributing a lot towards national development.

According to him, Star GSM has brought a lot of projects into the country to help women, adding that he believes the machine would help Brikama Health Center.

Omar Colley, an adviser to Women Empowerment Project International said the organisation has been in existence for the past five years, adding that they have invested heavily in health at Brikama Health Center particularly their maternity unit.

He commended Mr Kaba who made the donation possible.

Awa Camara, President of Women Empowerment Project International (WEPI) thanked Star GSM for their contribution to national development.

According to her, "We have sponsored so many health facilities in this country."

Cecilia Mendy, In-Charge of Labor Ward at Brikama Health Center thanked Star GSM and Women Empowerment Project International for their generosity. She assured them that they would put the machine into good use.