Gambia: UDP Delegation Meets Top French Diplomat

His Excellency Mr. Jean-Charles ALLARD, Head of the Diplomatic Representation Office of the French Republic in The Gambia on 13 January, 2023 met with a UDP delegation at his Fajara Office.

The UDP delegation comprised Mr. Lamin Manneh, Deputy Secretary, External Affairs, of the party and Mr. Mbemba Tambedou, former Minister.

The two parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, ranging from the UDP's Janjanbureh Congress of 9-11 December 2022, to the forthcoming Mayoral and Local Council elections, the current status of the Gambian economy, developments on the political front, French and European cooperation with The Gambia, human and other fundamental rights issues and pending reforms.

H.E Allard also informed the UDP delegation that, consistent with diplomatic and consular practises and traditions, upon his assumption of duty in The Gambia, he paid a courtesy call on the UDP Party Leader, H.E. ANM Ousainu Darboe, at his Pipeline Office.

At the end of the meeting, the UDP delegation thanked its host for the warm welcome and cordial discussions, which lasted well over an hour. The parties agreed to meet regularly and whenever either party wishes to consult the other on issues of interest.