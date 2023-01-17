Gambia: Brikama Utd, Banjul Utd Woes Continue in 1st Division

16 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United, Banjul United and PSV Wellingara's woe have continued in the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign.

The trio lost to Steve Biko, Waa Banjul and Samger in their week-two fixtures played over the weekend.

Brikama United slipped to Steve Biko 4-1 at the Bakau Mini Stadium on Friday, while Banjul United lost to Waa Banjul 1-0 at the Banjul Mini Stadium on Saturday.

PSV Wellingara slipped to Samger on the same score line at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on the same day.

Brikama United, Banjul United and PSV Wellingara will all scuffle to win their next league matches to better their status in the country's Elite League.

Steve Biko and Samger are both unbeaten in the First Division League after two matches.

The Bakau giant killers and the academy boys will strive to win their upcoming league matches to maintain their unbeaten run in the country's Elite League.

