Ghana: GCF Veep Outlines Vision in New Capacity

14 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The newly-elected Vice President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Riyahd Mohammed, has urged young cyclists to constantly educate themselves on the new rules of the sport in order to excel professionally.

He said cycling was an interesting sport with very technical rules that must be well applied to excel especially on the global stage.

"It is therefore important for young cyclists to keep abreast of the new rules by constantly learning and sharpening their skills as they strive to compete on the global stage," he stated.

Speaking with the Times Sports, the new Ghana cycling vice president said that youth development remains a major priority and would continue to encourage them to work hard to win laurels for the country.

"We have been in cycling for a long time and done a lot at the background. Now that we are at the forefront, we would ensure that we move the sport to the next level especially with regard to youth development," he stressed.

The federation, he said would also organise a lot of training programmes to ensure that the rules of the game were applied for the sport to become very attractive and to attract sponsorship.

"As a professional body, we need to apply the rules and set the highest standards possible in order to attract corporate support," he stated.

He added that, they would do well to seek sponsorship for the growth of the sport especially with regard to getting young people involved for the future of the sport.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.