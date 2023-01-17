Ghana: NDC Ends Reconciliation Tour of Ashanti Region

Kumasi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has stressed its determination to deal with any member who dares to flout its rules and regulations.

"Any member of the party whose action will be seen as a threat to the Party's unity will not be spared, we will deal with the person according to the Party's constitution," Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the Party cautioned.

He has therefore, asked all members to disband all social media platforms created for individual campaigns during the internal elections, stressing "our main target now is to work in unity of purpose to win election 2024".

He was speaking after leading a delegation to reconcile aggrieved members in the Ashanti Region after the internal elections that had seen some divisions among members.

About eight Regional Chairmen graced the occasion which saw the presence of Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey (Rtd), Daniel Ohene Agyekum, former Ashanti Regional Minister and Mr Bimpong Marfo.

Others included the General Secretary, Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and Deputy National Organiser, Kobby Barlon.

The delegation engaged in a dialogue with the Ashanti Regional Executives, Members of the Ashanti Caucus, Regional Council of Elders and other identifiable groups within the party in the Region.

It was aimed at uniting the base of the party and building peace as the party prepares for the must-win 2024 general elections.

According to Chairman, "any member of the party who will be seen destructing our unity drive, will be sacked from the party in line with the party's constitution."

He said all stakeholders should resolve to put behind them any fallout from the party's recent internal elections and any other issues for that matter, and to re-dedicate themselves to work collectively in the interest of the party.