Ghana: NPA Ladies Association Donates to Village of Hope Inmates

14 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Ladies Association has donated food items and undisclosed amount of money to inmates of Village of Hope.

The support to the orphanage at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region is part of the corporate social responsibility of the Authority.

The items, including food stuff such as meat, fish, tomatoes, rice, oil, four burner gas stove, exercise books, T-rolls, soft drinks, biscuits, hand sanitisers and nose masks, are part of the workers' contribution to the Home, especially at a time of merrymaking.

The outgoing Chairman of the Association, Madam Ayi Yakubu Zakariah, told newsmen they recognised the hard work operators of the Home are putting in to shape the future of the children, most of whom were rescued from the hands of human traffickers on the Volta Lake.

She was optimistic that the items would be put to good use, and expressed the Authority's desire to do the best it could to ensure the children are given adequate support and care.

The Deputy Managing Director at the Centre, Mr Kweku Sarkodie, who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, assured the NPA that the students would be given the needed support to ensure they become good citizens.

He said most of the students are educated to the level of University and this year alone, 15 of them have been admitted into various Universities in the country bringing the number to university from the Centre to 60.

Mr Sarkodie was grateful to NPA for the continuous support over the years.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

