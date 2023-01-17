South Africa: Gauteng Water Supply Dwindles Due to Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - January 17, 2023

Chris7cn (talk)/Wikipedia
Johannesburg skyline (file photo).
17 January 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Gauteng Follows Cape Town in Water Scarcity Due to Power Cuts, Rising Temperatures

Residents of Johannesburg and Tshwane have been urged to lower the water consumption due to negative impact repeated power cuts have had on water supply infrastructure, Eyewitness News reports. This comes shortly after the City of Cape Town's appeal to residents for the same reason. The Cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg added that reservoirs for both municipalities are not filling up fast enough while rising summer temperatures have also compounded the crisis.

Tobacco Giant Eyes Hundreds of Retrenchments as Cigarette Sales Plummet

Over 200 workers may be retrenched from South Africa's biggest tobacco producer, British American Tobacco SA (BATSA) after the tobacco giant saw a drop of 40% in cigarette sales, News24 writes. The firm has already retrenched over 30% of its workforce since 2020, totalling nearly 500 positions. BATSA claimed the illicit cigarette market - which it claims accounts for 70% of sales - had a major impact on its business, particularly during South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown period.

Energy Expert Warns of Dire Winter as Eskom Battles with Load Shedding

According to energy expert Matthew Cruise, South Africa's already desperate energy crisis will worsen in winter when colder temperatures arrive, Eyewitness News reports. Increased power demands without the means to provide adequate service could be the catalyst that pushes the embattled power utility to institute Stage 10 load shedding, Cruise warns.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.