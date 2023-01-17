Liberia: Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee Calls On Joseph Boakai to Retire From Politics

Monrovia — Leymah Gbowee, known for her candid political statements, has called on former Vice President Joseph Boakai to retire from politics and focus more on his health and his grandchildren.

The 78-year-old has been ill for the past weeks and was admitted at the ELWA Hospital for a week. He was discharged on Sunday. While the nature of his illness remains unclear, sources say he suffered stroke.

Amb. Boakai's age and health have always been a point of contention in the body politics of Liberia.

In an attempt to cover up the severity of his illness, the Unity Party in a statement last week said Amb. Boakai checked himself in at the hospital for "minor fever".

The party later released a video of him being interviewed from his hospital ward in a move to prove to the public that the standard bearer of the Unity Party was in a good state. The video was, however, heavily criticized on social media with many asking the Unity Party to allow Amb. Boakai to rest and fully recover.

Commenting on the development surrounding Amb. Boakai's health, Nobel Peace Laureate Gbowee said the former Vice President deserves to spend some time with his grandchildren rather than being involved with the rigor of politics amid his ill health.

She wrote:

Unity Party, do the right thing!

Dear Unity Party officials - including my Aunty Dabah Varpilah,

In the interest of peace, development, and the future of Liberia, I would like to ask you all to kindly allow Uncle Joe Boakai to retire from politics and focus on his health.

He deserves to spend his golden years interacting with his grandkids, enjoying family time.

I would also like to take this time to ask you all to reconsider your partnership with other political parties and form a merger that will provide a viable political option for the Liberian people.

The writings are on the wall; my uncle joe is in no position to contest! Uncle joe, please be well--i pray god's blessings upon you.

Dear unity party, Liberia's political future, and interest lie and rest squarely in your hands! It is high time we put egos aside and put Liberia and her interest first!

Do the right thing!!!!

Reactions

Madam Gbowee's assertions have drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some side with her, others believe she is a surrogate of Pres. George Weah. Others also say she's working for the ANC's Alexander Cummings.

Patrick M'bayo

Wise words, and I pray they are given serious consideration by the target recipient.

Bobby K. Queminee

Poor calculation on your part, Madam Gbowee. And besides, what do you stand to achieve from this?

Daniel Gala-Lamaleie

I thought you predicted that George Weah was going to flog the opposition. Why can't you wait and see whether you were right or wrong? Is JNB's health your new line of attack fearing that your prediction will be wrong? You and former Senator John Ballou can form a merger and meet us at the poll. Don't worry about JNB's health.

King Swaray

How did you even arrive at such a conclusion that JNB isn't fit to contest the elections? As you mentioned in your write-up, the political future and interest of Liberia lie squarely on the UP through JNB, as such, we will ensure such agenda accomplishment

Cornelius King

Wow. This must be a very serious matter because she had always distanced herself from all forms of politics in Liberia since I started knowing her as a small boy.

Some people in their ignorance will not understand that she writes in context.

Thanks for sharing your thoughts on this matter, especially his health.

Edith Mahn-Kar

Speedy recovery Oldman Boakai. Madame , well said and thank you very much. Oldman Boakai's health is a priority not Presidential election. Unity Party leadership, Mr. Urey, Nyonblee, Dillion, and Costa, please let this Oldman rest and let him enjoy his retirement. He is not your political user. Everyone has to respect what Madame Leymah Gbowee wrote. She is very honest about what she wrote and Unity Party Leadership is spreading lies.

In June 2022, Madam Gbowee called on opposition leaders and their supporters to get their acts together and stop the war of words, adding that it is time for them to get their egos out of the way and allow common sense to reign.

On the eve of last year's Independence Celebration, Madam Gbowee on social media stated: "Our nation, Liberia, is bleeding on every front-intellectually, economically, socially, and spiritually.

"Liberia desperately needs individuals that can combine all of their abilities, void of personal feelings, to work together to solve the problems."

"The rift in this bleeding nation needs individuals committed to reconciliation and inclusiveness to take us to the next level.

"Judging from opposition supporters' behaviors, I am afraid that if their parties are successful in 2023, we will suffer from "DA OUR TIME" syndrome, she said.

"It is time for supporters of the opposition candidates to get their acts together and STOP the war of words given the current state of affairs, it seems like "Everybody Damn Stupid Here," she asserted.

She lamented that since the disintegration of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in Liberia, she has observed, with sadness, individuals who were formerly friends and allies constantly attacking each other and their candidates.

She said the former Vice President Joe Boakai's supporters, including Henry Costa, constantly attack and throw jibes at Mr. Alexander Cummings. Likewise, Mr. Cummings supporters, including Moriah Yeakula, repeatedly throw jibes and shades at Boakai's supporters.