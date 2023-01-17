Nigeria: 19 BBTitans Housemates Nominated for Eviction in Week One

19 Big Brother Titans housemates have been put up for possible eviction in the first week of the ongoing Big Brother Titans.
This will be the first eviction, and according to Biggie, is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023.
In all, 15 housemates got on the nomination list but some housemates had more nominations than others.
Leading the nomination list is Nigeria's Nana from Kaduna with eight nominations. She's followed by South African Justin with five nominations, Khosi, Olivia, and Yemi Craigx with four nominations each, Tsatsii, JayPee, Lukay, and Jenni O with two nominations each. BlaqBoi, Yaya, Kanaga Jr, Marvin, and Nelisa all got one nomination each.
However, six housemates weren't nominated for possible eviction and they include Ipeleng, Yvonne, Ebubu, Juicy Jay, Thabang and Mmeli.
In the same vein, Biggie announced that the names of nominated housemates won't be revealed until Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the first live eviction show.
Similarly, the first Head of House Mmeli was is yet to use his Veto power to save and replace.
This is how the 20 housemates nominated themselves.
Ipeleng - Jenni O and Olivia
BlaqBoi - Yemi Craigx and Yaya
Jenni O - Khosi and Tsatsii
Olivia - Khosi and Yemi Craigx
Yemi Craigx - Olivia and Nana
Yaya - Nana and BlaqBoi
Yvonne - Marvin and Tsatsii
Justin - Nelisa and Nana
Ebubu - Justin and Nana
Juicy Jay - Nana and Justin
Lukay - Olivia and Justin
Kanaga Jr - Lukay and Olivia
Nana - Yemi Craigx and JayPee
JayPee - Yemi Craigx and Khosi
Khosi - JayPee and Jenni O
Thabang - Justin and Nana
Marvin - Justin and Khosi
Nelisa - Khosi and Nana
Tsatsii - Nana and Lukay
MMeli - Nana and Blaqboi