Nigeria: South-East 'Ll Be Greatest Beneficiary of Tinubu's Presidency - APC PCC Member

A member of the New Media and Special Operations Directorate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC), Chidimma G Makuachukwu said the South-East region of Nigeria will be the greatest beneficiary of the presidency of the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if elected.

Makuachukwu made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV's political show on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the APC PCC member has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP Peter Obi the leader of unpatriotic citizens of Nigeria.

Ada Anambra, popularly known on social media, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Bankole Idowu that any Nigerian neglecting or trying to undermine the progress thus far in this nation is unpatriotic.

According to her, Obi is the leader of the unpatriotic Nigerians because he is the one driving the movement.

She said the coming of Obi made it clear to Nigerians the need to be patriotic, saying, "He (Obi) is a blessing as much as we have understood that there are certain categories of Nigerians, who don't believe in this nation.

"There are lot of Nigerians who do not believe in the country and that one single progress has been achieved and his coming gave us this separation that there are people who do not believe in this nation," she added.

Makuachukwu described the Obidients (supporters of Obi) as a set of individuals that don't believe that Nigeria is progressing and that the seven years of APC government have impacted this nation positively.

"They don't want to acknowledge the efforts of this government but like Mr President said; All their attempts to destroy Nigeria failed," she said.

Meanwhile, Makuachukwu also faulted the candidacy of Obi, saying the process that led to the emergence of the Labour Party candidate was fraudulent.

"Everything about his candidacy, including how he emerged was through fraudulent means. He had contenders, but they narrowed it and narrowed it and gave it to him like that. Others complained but they undermined the voice, they silenced them all," she said.

When asked if Obi was competent enough to be the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Maduachukwu said, "He was not. That's how they gave him the flag."

Speaking on the APC-led government, Maduachukwu insisted that President Muhamadu Buhari-led government has not failed, claiming that the media are only trying to undermine the successes and the image of the APC.

She said, "The issue we have is that a lot of global factors affected us including Covid-19. We have a global reduction in oil price and revenue. It affected us as a nation, even the UK, and the US everybody is combatting their own challenges. It's just that our people do not want to understand that we have a challenge and that the government is trying as much as possible to deal with it.