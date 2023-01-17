Nigeria: 2023 - Southern, Northern Youths Insist On Tinubu's Candidacy, Advises On Power Shift

The Northern and Southern Youths have maintained that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains the best candidate to drive an all-round national development.

They also advised that with acceptance of national rotational power shift, it will improve the state of tolerance among regional leaders to close the rank of minority notion, and mitigate the regional and ethnic interest agitation, and its resultant disaffection, territorial and entity control crises in Nigeria.

The Northern and Southern Youths under the aegis of National Youths Coalition, stated this during a parley, themed: 'Rotational Presidency: A Beacon of Hope and Unity, in collaboration with Omoluabi Coalition for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President Group, on Monday, in Abuja.

The Convener, NYC, Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan in his address said the parley was organised to correct the erroneous misconceptions that the North is hellbent on retaining power in 2023.

He said: "We know President Muhammadu Buahri led administration will hand over on 29th May, 2023, but to who?

"A Northern continuity or balance of rotational power to the South? this is why the Nigeria Youth Coalition (NYC), a coalition of the Northern and Southern Groups alongside the Omoluabi Coalition Group is interested to proffer solutions through constructive engagements and proper setting of records straight on how power shift and rotational presidency needed to be respected based on mutual agreement under the present APC among the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, wherein every region / ethnic identity can produce a qualified and competent person to serve the nation.

"We consider as a matter of necessity on how viable seats of the President and Vice President be rotated on even sharing formula and order of reciprocity as follows North West, South West, North East, South East, North Central and South South respectively

; alongside other viable positions to include Senate President, Speaker, Chief Judge, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) must henceforth be rotated among the six geopolitical zones, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political pendulums.

"This idea will go a long way to neutralize the rumors about the principles of Deceits and Deception among religious faiths in Nigeria.

"It is expected to improve the state of tolerance among regional leaders to close the rank of minority notion, and also mitigate the regional and ethnic interest agitation, and its resultant disaffection, territorial and entity control crises in Nigeria.

"We believe it is right to bear our heart and speak the truth that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves all the full supports of all Nigerians, having paid his dues and aggressively fought the Military regime for the Democracy we are seeing today."

He assured that NYC would work closely with the APC party Presidential Campaign Council leadership of National Youth Coordinator under His Excellency, Alhaji Yahyah Adoza Bello, Executive Governor of Kogi State, Mr Seyi Tinubu and Office of the National Youth Leader led by Hon Dayo Israel of the party to achieve a successful mobilization of 20 Million Nigerian Youths across all the 774 Local Government Areas, 36 States and FCT.

He appealed to all Nigerians to rally support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only and best National sole candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

According to him, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to tackle insecurity and deliver a robust economy.

"Asiwaju will also guarantee quality education, health, food security, rule of law and restructuring based on equitable distribution of powers and resources, infrastructure, youth and women inclusiveness in governance and agriculture revolution to mention a few.

Asiwaju is a promise keeper and a true democrat with genuine heart to serve all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religious and political affiliations.

"Asiwaju has the magic wand to progressively turn around the fortunes of Nigeria, uncommon vision and superlative experience to manage the affairs of Nigeria as the next President of our great country ,hence his 80 page vision of a renewed hope 23.

"Asiwaju set out to build bridges and unite Nigeria, and that is what stands him out as the best Among all the other Bola Presidential candidates of other political parties", he added.

Corroborating, the National Coordinator, Nigeria 4 BAT, Femi Showunmi explained that although rotational presidency is not constitutioal but, if adopted, would bring about unity, inclusion and tolerance in the country.

His words: "Rotational presidency is capable of permanently putting to rest the constant bickering of marginalisation between the north and the south, adding that It will give minority groups a shot at the presidency as well as expedite development as zones will get to take ownership when it is their turn."

Expressing optimism, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over power in May 2023 as previously promised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged youths to synergise with the Presidential Candidate of the APC in renewing Nigeria's hope for a united country and driving needed national development.

"It will be remiss of me not to seize this opportunity to remind you to get your PVCs and mobilise friends and family to get theirs as we continue to spread the gospel of Renewed Hope 2023 toward a historic victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima come February 25, 2023, " he said.

Delivering a keynote address, Professor Yemi Oke commended the organisers of the parley for their patriotism, foresight and deep sense of "Nigerianisation", adding that the event came at the appropriate time when elections were around the corner.

Oke said the various speakers and wide participation from every segment and ethnic stratum of Nigeria, showed that Nigerians see no South, West, East or North, but one Nigeria that works for all.

He said a major take-home lesson from the event was that the North was much more keen on the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu project. He stated that before being made the Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kshim Shetimma and others were frontally determined and committed, as well as most Northern Governors.