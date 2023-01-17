Nigeria: Several Millions Lost As Fire Razes Building in Kwara

17 January 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — Property worth several millions of Naira was destroyed on Sunday in Ilorin when fire gutted seven out of 10 rooms of a residential building at Loju Community in Ilorin West Local Government Council of Kwara State.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened on Sunday night after the residents have slept.

It was gathered that, the incident occurred due to power surge that affected one of the rooms and consequently spread to other rooms of the building.

Following the distress call on the incident, the men of the state fire service were said to have moved to the scene of the incident to put out the inferno.

Sources close to the community said that before the men of the fire service could reach the scene, seven out of the 10 rooms have been affected by the inferno.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident and advised the residents of the state to ensure all electrical appliances of their rooms were discounted before leaving for their daily bread.

He said that the development would go a long way of preventing the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, and also help them to drastically reduce it.

