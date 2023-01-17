Ghana: Major Roads in Accra to Be Completed This Year

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah has announced that major roads in Accra would be completed and commissioned in 2023.

He disclosed this when he embarked on a road inspection tour of some selected road projects in the Greater Accra Region.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the sites and assured contractors of government's resolve to honoring its obligations to ensure that the projects are completed as scheduled.

The La-Beach Road currently is 80% complete and is expected to be completed in April 2023 whereas the Ofankor-Pokuase section of the Ofankor-Nsawam will be completed by the end of the year.

The entire stretch of the Ofankor-Nsawam reconstruction works is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year 2024.