Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for Abu Dhabi, London

16 January 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week".

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse, Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social and environmental progress.

Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and youth - who all have a stake in the future of our planet - to discuss and engage on bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

President Akufo-Addo will depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 19th January, to London for a six-day private visit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 25th January 2023.

