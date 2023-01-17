Ghana: TDC to Create Sustainable Urban Settlements - Managing Director

The Managing Director of Tema Development Company Limited (TDC), Madam Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to achieving its mission of creating and managing unique and sustainable urban settlements to meet the evolving needs of the populace.

She indicated that the company's objective was to bridge the housing deficit by increasing affordable housing delivery in the country.

Madam Ofori-Atta, who made the remark during a presentation at the state of agencies report in Accra on Sunday, noted that the building of affordable housing would help improve Ghana's housing situation.

"Our building of affordable houses has yielded positive results since its inception," she stated.

She noted that although some prospective buyers complain about the price, payment plans are made available that enable average-income earners to purchase them.

On his part, the Corporate Planning Manager of TDC, Mr Isaac Asare Boakye, announced that units of the Community 26 Kpone Affordable Housing Projects were available for sale.

He explained that the project was financed through its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

"The project comprises studios, one-bedroom standard, one-bedroom special, and two bedrooms. So far, 71 blocks (1,072 Apartments) have been completed, 71 blocks (1,072 Apartments) are yet to be completed and 537 apartments have been sold out.

"The facility is gated and has reliable and dedicated water supply service line, biogas systems, street lighting, car parking spaces, road network and other infrastructural facilities," he added.

He also revealed that the construction of a gated community at Community 22, Tema, was currently ongoing.

"This phase will provide a total of 201 Housing Units comprising two and three-bedroom apartments," he stressed.