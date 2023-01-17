Nigeria: P&ID - Court Approves Foreign Medical Trip for Lagos' Ex-AG

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday granted a former Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for justice Olasupo Shasore (SAN), who is facing money laundering charges, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Aneke granted the leave after entertaining an application filed by Shasore's team of lawyers led by former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Paul Usoro (SAN) and Olawale Akoni (SAN).

They told the court that the defendant had been diagnosed with lattice retinal degeneration to both the left and right eyes as well as chronic rhegmatogenous retinal detachment to the right eye.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Shasore, who served as AG during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, before the court on a four-count charge.

The anti-graft agency alleged in the charge that the defendant induced a former legal director at the Petroleum Ministry, Olufolakemi Adetore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100,000 without going through a financial institution.

The EFCC claimed that the defendant made a cash payment of the sum of $100,000 to Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

The commission also alleged in the charge that the former Lagos AG made a cash payment of $100,000 to a lawyer, Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The sums which the anti-graft agency maintained exceeded the amount permitted by law.

The EFCC insisted that the offence contravened sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defendant, who was said to have committed the offences on or about November 18, 2014, pleaded not guilty.

While moving the application, the lawyers attached as Exhibit the diagnosis reports, issued by Professor Tom H. Williamson, Consultant Ophthalmologist at The London Claremont Clinic of St. Thomas Hospital London.

The EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga did not oppose the application but only pointed out that "Only the living can stand trial."

Consequently, Justice Aneke granted the order, holding that "the application praying this court's discretion to travel for medical treatment in London, The United Kingdom dated 30th of December, 2022 without opposition is hereby granted as prayed.

"The defendant is permitted to travel on the 18th of January and return on the 5th of February."

The judge adjourned the case till February 21, for trial.