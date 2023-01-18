Nigeria: Tems Set to Receive Another Riaa Certification for 'Higher'

17 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian global sensation, Tems is set to be awarded another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) plaque for her song "Higher."

Tems' song "Higher" has exceeded 500,000 sales in the United States, according to chart news website Chart Data, making it eligible for an RIAA plaque.

In 2020, she released 'Higher' as a single from her EP, 'For Broken Ears. With "Higher," the EP is releasing its second RIAA gold record after the gold certification of "Free Mind" in 2022.

Tems has maintained international patronage ever since she rose to stardom in 2020 as a result of her efforts to Wizkid's song "Essence."

With Future's "Wait For U," she made history as the first Nigerian artist to make their debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Her lone song, "Free."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.