Algeria/Morocco: CHAN - Pinnick Expresses Concern Over Algeria, Morocco Rift

*Insists football promotes world unity and peace

FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, has expressed his concern over the rift between host Algeria and Morocco, the defending champions of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation who also is an Executive Committee Member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a statement he issued from Atlanta, USA last night that the decision of Algeria to stop Morocco from flying into Constantine to begin the defence of the trophy falls short of expectations.

"As a member of the world football family and stakeholder in African football, I am concerned that Morocco, the defending champion of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), was hindered from participating in the 2023 edition of the tournament holding in Algeria," began the FIFA member in the statement.

He also feels sad over the xenophobic chants at the opening ceremony where the grandson of late South African President, Nelson Mandela made disparaging comments about Morocco.

"Even more disturbing were the political remarks at the opening ceremony and xenophobic chants by Algerian fans.

"While not interfering in any political issues that may exist between both countries, we must be reminded that football promotes world unity and peace and all member countries of FIFA and indeed nations which bid to host events should accordingly be willing and ready to act with the same understanding," stressed the FIFA Council member.

While urging the leadership of both CAF and FIFA to handle the matter in line with the statutes of both football governing bodies, Pinnick said only then will future hosts not resort to the kind of antics that Algeria adopted to stop Morocco from attending the tournament.

"I am therefore saddened by these occurrences at the African Nations Championship, a very important tournament in the calendar of African football for the development of home-based players.

"I believe that the leadership of CAF and FIFA would apply necessary measures as captured in the relevant articles in the FIFA Statutes to serve as deterrence against future occurrence and to preserve the beautiful game."

He recalled the statement made by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino in the wake of criticism of Qatar over its stance on alcohol and LGBT at the 2022 World Cup.

"As has been repeatedly admonished by FIFA and most recently by President Gianni Infantino and Secretary Fatma Samoura at the just concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we must focus on football and not drag the game into every ideological or political differences that may exist between nations."

According to the Moroccan Football Federation, it was compelled to withdraw from the tournament when the Algerian authorities failed to grant clearance to Air Maroc, the official airline of the Moroccan team to access the Constantine Airport in Algeria, 24 hours to its kick off.

Algerian authorities had assured CAF that it would allow Morocco fly into Constantine which in turn made the continental body to convey same assurance to the Moroccan Football Federation but it turned out to be a ruse. The Moroccans had no choice but to pull out of the tournament.