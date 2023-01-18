Nigeria: No Excuse Over 2023 General Election, Senate Declares

The senate yesterday declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no excuse to give as far as required credibility of the coming general elections is concerned, stating that all their demands have been met.

According to the senate, funds and materials needed for smooth conduct of the elections have been provided by the executive in collaboration with the legislature adding that there should be no room for any excuse from the electoral body.

The senate president, Ahmad Lawan stated this in his remarks before commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

He charged the electoral umpire to be on top of its game to ensure that the February 2023 polls meet the expectations of Nigerians.

"INEC has gotten everything it has asked for, from the legislature to aid the conduct of a credible election and as such excuses will not be condoned ", he said. He said security agencies have assured everyone that the environment will be safe and secured for citizens to go out and cast their votes without any hindrance.

He, however, added that the National Assembly is ever ready to support INEC and other agencies of Government that will work to ensure free , fair and credible elections in February.

He urged Nigerians to leverage on the window of collection of Permanent Voters Cards ( PVC) as stated by INEC, to collect them for exercise of their franchise .

"2023 will redefine the future of the country as Nigerians prepare to elect officers to the various positions both in the National and state levels," he added.