Nigeria: Tears As Family Buries Famous Skit Maker Kamal Aboki in Kano

The 26-year-old entertainer was returning to Kano from a trip to Maiduguri on Monday when he was involved in an accident and died instantly.

Kano-born famous skit maker Tik Toker, Kamal Aboki, who died in a motor accident on Monday, has been buried.

The Tik Toker was buried at Tishama Cemetery in Kano on Tuesday amid tears from colleagues, family members and well-wishers.

Bello Mohammed, a friend, colleague and mentor to the late Aboki, in a post on his Instagram page, said the Hausa entertainment industry would miss Aboki.

"I can't hold in my tears because he is one of a kind. His comedy was marvellous and very insightful. We will miss him."

Many other actors, producers and well-wishers also consoled his family for the loss, on social media.

Hunch

Late Aboki's elder brother Usman Iliyasu told BBC Pidgin amid tears that their mother had a hunch something wrong was going to happen on Monday.

"He (Kamal) travelled to Maiduguri three days ago for an album launch and planned to return to Kano when this unfortunate thing happened.

"My mother asked me to call him, and after I called around 5 p.m., he told us he was in the vehicle on his way to Kano, but my mother began feeling somehow.

"Somebody later called me and spoke in the Kanuri language, and when I said I did not understand, the person asked if I had someone travelling from Maiduguri to Kano. It was when I answered that he broke the news of what happened to me," Usman said while crying.

He added that the family was in shock at Kamal Aboki's death.

"Kamal is one of the nicest people in this world, always joking and playing with people. My father called him my best friend. Everybody will miss Kamal," the brother added.

Kamal Aboki

Kamal Iliyasu, popularly known as Kamal Aboki, came into the spotlight in 2020 with his unique style of skit-making.

Sani Hassan, his friend, wrote, "His comedies are insightful and corrective; he always made jokes in the form of teaching people, especially young people, to be upright. We will miss him dearly".

In his lifetime, Kamal Aboki produced over 500 short comedy videos.