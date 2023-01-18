Liberia: NSA Officer Guilty for Trafficking

An officer of the National Security Agency of Liberia, Chan-Chan has been adjudged guilty by a 12-men jurors panel for trafficking two Liberian nationals to Oman.

Judge Roosevelt Willie has instructed the clerk of the Court to write the probate office of Montserrado County to do a pre-sentencing investigation report on Officer Arthur Chan-Chan before announcing his sentence as provided by Chapter 35, Section 35.5 of the pre-sentencing booklet.

Trafficking in person is a serious crime under the laws of Liberia and jail term range from 20 to 25 years including resettlement of the victims if found guilty.

Like many survivors of trafficking, the two ladies were entrapped by Chan-Chan who took them to Oman with the promise of giving them a better life which later terms the contrary.

The trial jurors' verdict also indicates that the defense lawyer failed to prove his client's innocence after he pleaded not guilty to his criminal indictment.

This verdict was excepted by the defense lawyer, Cllr. Sanney Carlos took exception to the majority jurors' verdict and awaited the Court's final judgment to announce an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The exception by the defense lawyer stalled the implementation of the verdict until the appeal as announced is filed within the course of 15 days as provided for by law.