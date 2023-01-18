West Africa: ECOWAS Commission President Meets With Heads of ECOWAS Institutions

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has held a virtual meeting with the Heads of ECOWAS Institutions with a view to coordinating activities towards the realization of the four strategic objectives of the present administration.

The President also discussed the alignment of the mandates of each institution with the strategic objectives, the improvement in the execution of the yearly budget and the institutionalization of quarterly reporting to the ECOWAS Commission by these institutions.

At the end of the meeting, the Heads of ECOWAS Institutions unanimously agreed on improve on the various strategic areas which will accelerate the realization of the 4×4 objectives while assuring the President of their support and cooperation in enhancing reporting system and budget performance.

In a related development, Touray has accredited new Ambassadors to ECOWAS on Monday, January 16, accredited new Ambassadors to ECOWAS.

The accredited envoys were Ms. Annika HAHN-ENGLUND, Ambassador of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms. Cristian MUNDUATE, Country Representative UNICEF to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms. Joanna Tarnawska, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Annett GUNTHER, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Wouter PLOMP, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and. Amedi CAMARA, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Touray discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys with regards to the four strategic objectives of the present administration after accrediting them to ECOWAS.

He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of partnerships and collaboration with their countries in ensuring shared prosperity for the citizens of the region