Liberia: Speaker Chambers Award Scholarships to 9 Maryland County Players

In an effort to motivate young Liberians in the sporting Ariana, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has awarded several scholarships opportunity to Nine players of the Maryland County Football ball Team.

Players benefited include Jerome Mulbah- Tubman University, Vincent S. Bolay- Tubman University Dropped out, Victor T. Mappy- Tubman University, and Alieu M. Bah- Tubman University.

Others are H. Dan Weah- Smyth Institute, Wilson D. Mensah- Tubman University, Austine Gayjue- Tubman University, Spencer T. Juwlue- Tubman University, and Thomas B. Toe of NVTI.

According to Bleyah Bobby Addison Media Advisor to the Speaker, the scholarship is the speaker's way of identifying with the players who have amicably represented the County in the National County Sports Meets.

According to Addison, of the Nine Students, one of them dropped out of school for three semesters due to lack of tuition something which drew the attention of the speaker to provide such an opportunity for the students.

He maintained that, of the nine students, one is from Smyth Institute, and NVTI in Monrovia, while the rest are from Maryland County.

The unveiling ceremony took place Thursday, January 12. 2023 at the Speaker's office in Monrovia brought together four Maryland Country legislative caucuses.

Caucus members who graced the occasions were Sen. J Gleh- bo Brown, Rep. P. Mike Jerry, Rep. Isaac Roland Blade, and Speaker Chambers.