Liberia: Executive Sails Thru At Capitol

The House of Representatives has begun its Sixth and Final sitting of the 54th Legislature, with a total of 74 bills passed, including 54 from the Executive out of 117 bills that were introduced last year.

Lawmakers here gearing up to seek re-election from their various constituents across the country, as Liberians go to the poll in October.

Welcoming his colleagues back to the Capitol on Monday, 16 January, Speaker Bhofal Chambers noted that the next second-working Monday of January will be in 2024, at which time, the 55th Legislature shall begin.

He disclosed that during the legislative period, the House passed 12 bills beside three (3) Joint Resolutions and one Certificate Extension.

Meanwhile, 58 bills are still in committee room, including a total of 33 from the House, and nine (9) from the Senate, respectively.

The Speaker added that number of Executive Bills in committee room is 12, including four (4) petitions.

It is uncertain whether he would return at the Capitol along with many of his colleagues to form part of 55th Legislature.

Monday's assembly is in consonance with Article 32(a) of the Constitution of Liberia, which states, "The Legislature shall assemble in Regular Session once a year, on the Second Working Monday in January".

"We have now come, with a high sense of responsibility, renewed energy, vision and preparedness, to fulfill this very important Clause or Article of the Constitution", Speaker Chambers said.

He said 2023 should kindle a spirit of oneness, patriotism and harmony as the country goes to election in October.

"Honorable Colleagues! The year before was one to be described as "Annus Mirabilis," which means, an auspicious or remarkable year; a year of wonders or miracles."

According to Speaker Chambers, the government, in 2022 experienced some degree of socio-political and economic challenges, but the Legislature, specifically the House of Representatives meaningfully and dutifully worked with other branches of Government to realign all programs for the assurance of positive outcomes.