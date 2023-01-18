Liberia: UL to Launch Degree-Granting Fishery Program

17 January 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

By Kruah Thompson

The University of Liberia is expected to launch a degree-granting fishery program this month after signing an agreement with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NafAA) early last year.

On Thursday, 10 March 2022, the University of Liberia (UL) and the NafAA signed a memorandum of understanding to start a Bachelor of Science degree program in fishery at UL.

During the signing ceremony on the University of Liberia Fendell Campus in Mount Barclay, the President of the University Dr. Julius J. Sarwolo Nelson said the program is aimed at attracting Liberians to the fishery sector to increase productivity and international trade through export.

Addressing the Ministry of Information press conference over the weekend, Dr. Nelson said the University over the period in review has introduced new programs in Information Technology, Public Health program, Environmental Science, and Architectural program, among others.

He added that the University has also been engaged with faculty development.

"They are preparing themselves to come back and teach fisheries science at the University of Liberia," he noted.

The UL president said they have launched the university credit union in partnership with the faculty and staff association.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nelson believes the credit union will benefit all employees of the university.

