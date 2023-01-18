Liberia: Cummings Gets Presidential Boost

-As UP partisan labelled him best option

Former ruling Unity Party (UP) official Mr. Patrick M'bayo says opposition leader Alexander B. Cummings is a leader with impeccable character and a proven record of leadership excellence.

M'bayo, a former Deputy Minister during former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's regime, has urged Liberians to "look beyond our parochial leanings" and elect Mr. Cummings.

Cummings heads the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC)/Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), while M'bayo's party, the UP, is headed by former Liberian Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Both Cummings and Boakai are seeking the presidency in this year's presidential and legislative elections.

M'bayo, a former student leader, believes that Liberia needs a leader that has sufficient understanding and pragmatic solutions to the country's development challenges and socioeconomic drawbacks.

He argued that Mr. Cummings has these qualities to rule the country.

M'bayo noted that "during these critical times, Liberia deserves a leader with a demonstrable will to institute a positive cultural reset of its approach to governance."

He cautioned Liberians not to settle for less, but to seek to elect a leader who has bulldozer energy, proven managerial competence, established global leadership experience, and international respect like Mr. Cummings.

He described the CPP Standard Bearer as the "Northern Star beaming through the space of massive darkness, with determined faith to restore light and hope in our battered country."

According to M'bayo, Cummings offers a much more compelling and strategic dimension of innovative public governance.

He suggested that Cummings' public policy vision can be of immense help to create a desirable future for Liberia.

"Without any doubt, Mr. Cummings is exactly what Liberia needs during these challenging times and I'll be in the whirlwind supporting his bid for our country's highest office," M'bayo assured.

The UP official contended that Liberia is pummelling in a sea of shattered promises and blighted hopes, making the task of national renewal even more daunting.

As such, he believes that it requires Liberians to soberly reflect and elect Mr. Cummings as the best option for the presidency of Liberia.