Liberia: Weah's Presidency - Poor Electoral Decision

Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe has alleged that President George Manneh Weah's ascendancy to the top office is a very big mistake.

Addressing scores of citizens over the weekend in Grand Bassa County, Whapoe claimed that such a poor electoral decision is allegedly responsible for the suffering of Liberians.

The presidential hopeful then pleaded with citizens to correct such a mistake in the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Whapoe suggested that the 2023 election is a comeback for all Liberians to correct their wrongs and rewrite the history of the country.

He claimed that Liberia is suffering from a serious leadership issue. Over the weekend, the opposition leader addressed citizens in District #3, Grand Bassa County at the Wise People Intellectual Center on Tubman Street.

He claimed that Liberians invoked the wrath of suffering upon themselves when they voted for an 'irresponsible and careless leader' like President Weah.

Dr. Whapoe lamented that Liberians repeated a serious historical error when they decided to vote for President Weah, whether or not he was educated.

"You are now seeing the consequences of your decision. Liberians repeated historical errors when they told President Weah that 'you know book, you don't know book, I will vote for you," said Whapoe.

"We are seeing the consequences of that decision around here with the numerous lies and deception around us today," Dr. Whapoe noted.

The opposition politician lamented that Liberia's leadership crisis is getting worse daily because the country has a president who uses his eyes to see instead of his heart.

According to him, a true leader doesn't see with his eyes, but with his heart.

Dr. Whapoe described President Weah as a complete contradiction of a leader.

He explained that when a leader uses his heart to see and provides services for his people, he provides serious services beyond the ordinary imagination.

"When you are a leader, you don't use your eyes to see because your eyes have limitations. We see this concept far from this [deceptive] president we have," said Whapoe.

Meanwhile, Dr. Whapoe has argued that Liberia's problem is not just about road connectivity, infrastructure, and corruption.

Instead, the VOLT political leader said it's due to the people's inability to put food on their table.

Whapoe stated that when a country can't feed itself, it will become a slave and subject to other countries.