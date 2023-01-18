Liberia: Former Finance Minister Konneh Lays Out Conditions to Be Running Mate to Any Presidential Candidate

Monrovia — Former Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Amara Konneh, may be contesting in Gbarpolu County, however, his gates remain open for negotiation to be running mate to whichever candidate whose agenda would mean well for the people of Western Liberia.

"It is humbling to be mentioned among people who could be potential running mates in this election. A true patriot will never say no when they are called to serve," Mr. Konneh said.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica over the weekend, Konneh said he is, however, focused on his campaign for the Gbarpolu County senatorial seat and the challenges the people of Gbarpolu are facing.

"Should I consider this if and when I am approached, that will be very critical in my decision making - how running with somebody or becoming Vice President will help the Western part of Liberia and how you link that to the rest of the country is very important for me," he said.

The former Finance Minister acknowledged former Vice President Joseph Boakai, noting that "he brings a lot of advantages to the presidency." Konneh said, "His experience in diplomacy, the cultural, the politics and also some structural because he was successful at LPMC, nobody can deny that and he understands how government works; to me that's his greatest strengths."

According to Konneh, despite Amb. Boakai's age, if he maintained good health, he would be good for the presidency.

He, however, said he has not had the opportunity to meet Mr. Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) since his return to Liberia. "I tried to meet Mr. Cummings through his chief of staff since I came back but we have not met because we always have conflicting schedules; I hope to meet him because I want to know what his ideas are for our country when elected President beyond the US$1 billion Budget which the details we don't know."

Mr. Konneh also lauded Pres. Weah for maintaining the peace of the country without the presence of international peacekeepers under difficult circumstances and with a tough budget. "We have to give him credit for that even the families and victims of people who got killed here across the country have not received justice but this is the failure of our justice system in the executive as well as in the judiciary, he needs to do more on that," Konneh said.

The Quest for Gbarpolu

Konneh told FrontPageAfrica that his quest to contest the senatorial seat because the impoverished life citizens in that part of the country are leading. "I feel that I am better prepared than anybody who has declared their intention to help our people and to help our country as a whole.

He said the people of Gbarpolu are suffering as it is cut off from the economy of the country.

"I've gone nearly to all the parts of the country - it's bad out there. The people are suffering, whole section of the county has been cut off from the country's economy - surrounded by river, no bridges, the schools are struggling, no resources, a lot of them are manned by volunteer teachers and the healthcare facilities, the same thing, babies are being delivered by traditional midwives in the huts... This should call all of us to action. We should now be asking ourselves: 'Is this a theoretical state or we do have a real state?' And it's because of that I've decided to join the Senate through Gbarpolu," he said.

He said when elected, he looks forward to using the prowess he has gained through his experience as Minister of Finance and at the Work Bank to lobby with his colleagues in the Senate by making them realize that the problems facing the people of Gbarpolu are heterogenous and are the same in all counties, therefore, the need to collectively tackle them.

He lamented that one of the incumbent Senators come from the section of the county that has been cut off, yet, the Senator is yet to do anything to address the situation and the plight of the people there.

Mr. Konneh recalled that it was under his regime as Finance Minister that all major infrastructure for the country's economy were constructed. He mentioned the Monrovia to Ganta, Monrovia to Buchanan roads, the formation of the TRANSCO CLSG, negotiating for the first phase of the Gbarnga-Menikoma highway, expanded the electricity grid to Kakata, among others. He explained that the challenge confronting Liberia is no longer infrastructure, even though the available infrastructure many not be adequate for the entire population, however, the real challenge, according to Konneh, is having strong institutions to manage the existing infrastructure.

"Inside the county, the Belle-Yallah Road was completed during my time, the court house there was completed during my time, and also the major infrastructure in my own district before I left government. The people, contrary to what my opponents say outside the county and on the internet that I haven't done anything but everywhere I go they say we know what you did in District 3," Konneh said.