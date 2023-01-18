Liberia: Senate Pro Tempore Hopes the 2023 Turnover in the Senate Would Be Better Than Previous Results

Monrovia — In keeping with the Liberian Constitution of 1986, which requires the Legislature to return to session on the second working Monday of January, the Legislature Monday, January 16, 2023 returned to session.

Their return constitutes the last for the 54th Legislature with elections expected in October of this year.

Fifteen members of the Senate are expected to go for re-elections, but Senate Pro-Temp Albert Chie says history has not been kind to senators who had sought re-elections, hoping that 2023 would change the dynamics in getting many senators re-elected.

"Most of our seats are up for electoral contestations in the last quarter of this year. Despite years of hard work and constant visitations to constituencies, history has unfortunately never been unkind to Senators seeking re-elections," he said.

"We hope this class will be an exception and the return rate will be high. I urge all of us to work towards this goal, Pro-Temp Chie said."

In his opening statements, the Pro-temp also claimed that multi-party democratic elections do not always produce the best elective public servants, and believes there are many reasons for this.

"Nevertheless, multi-party democracy which ensures one man, one vote, is the surest way, laid down in our constitution for the will of the people to be met and satisfied and their own voices to be heard," he said.

"As the next presidential and legislative elections approach later this year, I commit the Liberian Senate to ensure free, fair, credible, and violence-free elections through our actions, statements, and oversight responsibilities."

Speaking further, the Pro-Temp said, the Senate's leadership has mandated its committees on Ways, Means and Finance to ensure a final budget, which is program-based and performance reports on the implementation of the 2022 National Budget are received from agencies, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

"From the side of the Senate, priority areas would be health, education, agriculture, security, elections, electricity, funding of integrity institutions and revenue-generating agencies."

Review and Assessment of the Maritime Program

He also announced that the Senate will carry out assessment and evaluation of the implementation of the various maritime and related agreements approved by the Legislature, including the relationship with the Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

"The Senate will also conduct assessment and evaluation of the implementation of agreements that were ratified by the Legislature in the 53rd and 54th Legislature in mining, telecommunications, trade, commerce, industry, agriculture and other sectors."

Amendment to the New Elections Law

Speaking on the amended elections law, He said, the Conference Committee set up between the House of Representatives and the Senate has completed harmonization of the disparities in the various versions of the bill and both Plenaries have passed on the Act.

According to him, within the framework of 1986 which calls for coordination amongst the three branches of Government, discussions are being held to ensure the amendments are approved by the President without hindrance since it was not an Executive Bill.

"The Senate has debated the Drugs Law extensively after it was sent by the House of Representatives for concurrence. The Senate made some fundamental changes. Because of these changes, a conference committee has been set up between both Chambers and Plenary is awaiting the report of the Conference Committee for the relevant action."